Allegheny Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allegheny Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 288.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,506 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Allegheny Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHG opened at $25.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.