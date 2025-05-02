1,021 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $3,945,082. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $393.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $323.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

