Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $43.36 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.