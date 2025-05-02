Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

