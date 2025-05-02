Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 296,251 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,820,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,797,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cognex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after buying an additional 576,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.