Aquatic Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 1,057.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after purchasing an additional 698,642 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of VSE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 258,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in VSE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 617,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $117.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

