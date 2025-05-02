Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Align Technology by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $176.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $295.69.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

