Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $63,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,062,000 after buying an additional 673,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 291,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,401,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

