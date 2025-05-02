Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after acquiring an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $300,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of INTU opened at $623.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $714.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

