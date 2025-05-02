Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 7,580 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 893.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

