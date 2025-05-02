Freestone Grove Partners LP Makes New $25.68 Million Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 259,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,035,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,496,000 after buying an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,803 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,256,000 after purchasing an additional 299,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $130,376,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

