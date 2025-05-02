ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ASML by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 89.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $666.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $681.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $702.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.