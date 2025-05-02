Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after purchasing an additional 569,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 916,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,006,000 after purchasing an additional 361,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $229,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 2.9 %

FLEX stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

