iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,294 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $66.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07.

