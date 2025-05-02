Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

CMA opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

