Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 98 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

