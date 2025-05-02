Bison Wealth LLC Invests $207,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.13.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,963,846.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

