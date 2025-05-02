Talon Private Wealth LLC Invests $138,000 in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of MORT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

