Bison Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 933 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,403,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,622,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,903,000 after buying an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,158,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

