Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $731,000 Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

