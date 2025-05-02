Parsons’ (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

Parsons declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parsons by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

