Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Kenvue by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Barclays dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.95 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

