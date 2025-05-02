Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. Navient has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Navient by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 423,013 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Navient by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

