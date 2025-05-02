JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $53.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get ExlService alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Trading Down 4.5 %

EXLS opened at $46.31 on Thursday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,461. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ExlService by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $8,596,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 327,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.