Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.64%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,431,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 541.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.