NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,928 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $63,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

