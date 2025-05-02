Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Rand Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ RAND opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 154.01% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rand Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RAND

Rand Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

