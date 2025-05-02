AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 175,011 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 175,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $54,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.94. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,755.06. This represents a 19.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.