Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 284 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $729,991,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total value of $702,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,181 shares of company stock worth $153,232,778. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NFLX stock opened at $1,133.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $964.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $914.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $555.59 and a 12 month high of $1,142.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,072.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.