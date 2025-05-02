Lido Advisors LLC Sells 459,416 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 459,416 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,660.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 7,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,196,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

