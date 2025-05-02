Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,996,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $243,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.