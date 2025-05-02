AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 666,206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $57,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Devon Energy stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

