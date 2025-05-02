L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,281,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,534,000 after purchasing an additional 401,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,653,000 after acquiring an additional 233,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $398,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $220.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average of $221.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.