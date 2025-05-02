iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $91.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

