M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,674,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in M/I Homes by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $10,672,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,779,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

