Lido Advisors LLC Sells 46,608 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,608 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,507,000 after purchasing an additional 259,361 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $130.29 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.16.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

