Northern Trust Corp Purchases 259,361 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Steel Dynamics worth $202,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,426,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.29 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

