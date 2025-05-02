Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,200,000 after acquiring an additional 864,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.