Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

