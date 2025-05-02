Comerica Bank Has $16.67 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 961.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 737,805 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

