CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.29% of CSW Industrials worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,079,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $316.24 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.67 and a one year high of $436.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.97, for a total value of $289,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,514.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

