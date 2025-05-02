Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,222 shares of the software’s stock after selling 36,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $425,040.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,512.82. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $46,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

