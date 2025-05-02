Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 245.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 102.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,948,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

SPGI stock opened at $499.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.84 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

