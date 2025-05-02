iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Eight 31 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,189,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 96,637 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.