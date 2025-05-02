Comerica Bank Sells 828 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.76. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

