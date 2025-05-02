Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $520.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PEAK6 LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

