FormFactor’s (FORM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,760 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

