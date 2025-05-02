Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Price

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $393.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 136,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

