Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $323.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.07.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $393.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.19. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

