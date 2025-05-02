Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at Evercore ISI

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 7.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $425.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

